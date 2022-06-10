England vs Italy Preview

England vs Italy Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 11th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

England will look to avenge their 2021 European Championship final loss to Italy when they welcome the Azzurri to Molineux Stadium this Saturday for the third game of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

The Three Lions have had a poor start to this UNL campaign as they have taken one point from their opening six, having lost their opening game to Hungary (1-0) before a 1-1 draw with Germany last time out.

Their lack of a win has left them sitting at the bottom of the Group A3 table, three points behind their hosts who are top of the table.

They can leapfrog Italy if they win this game–something they will be desperate to do as they were beaten by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley less than a year ago. Given that they have won 14 of their last 17 games in England, they will fancy their chances of winning this game, even though they will have to play it behind closed doors following the ban on England fans after the crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final.

Meanwhile, Italy will look to keep their place at the top of the table when they travel to Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Euro 2020 defending champions have enjoyed the best start to the group having drawn their first game of the group (1-1 against Germany) before winning their last game against Hungary (2-1).

They come into this tie with a point to prove after a series of poor results that saw them miss out on the World Cup in a 1-0 loss to lowly North Macedonia before losing 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima.

Mancini’s side have won just two of their last seven internationals and will have to navigate the rest of the campaign without legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini who retired from international football last week.