Italy vs Argentina Preview

Italy vs Argentina Competition – UEFA Cup of Champions Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 1st June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The inaugural ‘La Finalissima’ takes place in Wembley Stadium this Wednesday as Euro 2020 winners Italy will face 2020 Copa America winners Argentina.

The cup, which is a renewal of the abolished Artemio Franchi Cup, last played in 1993, has attracted a lot of attention with tickets for the game already sold out.

Italy, who won the Euro 2020 on penalties in this stadium last year will look to make it two big wins in London when they face Argentina.

But their form coming into this tie does not suggest that they are prepared for a win. Roberto Mancini’s men have lost their two most important games since winning the European Championship.

The first was a 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals before an embarrassing 1-0 loss to lowly North Macedonia in the World Cup playoffs.

As a result, the Azzurri will not be playing in the Qatar World Cup. That will mean that they will be desperate to win this trophy to soothe the wounds of their hurting fans.

As for Argentina, they will look to win this trophy on European soil. Lionel Messi and co. have stated how seriously they take this trophy and will come into this game very motivated.

They are favourites to win this game as they are currently unbeaten in 31 internationals. The Copa America winners have qualified for the World Cup without losing a game in the qualifiers.

They are defencively solid, having not conceded more than once in any of their last 18 games while keeping 12 clean sheets in that period.

Also, La Albiceleste are unbeaten and have a 100% win rate against Italy in their three encounters during this century.