Spain vs Czech Republic Preview

Spain vs Czech Republic Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: La Rosaleda Date: 12th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will look to continue their unbeaten start to their UEFA Nations League (UNL) campaign when they host the Czech Republic at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Málaga this Sunday.

Luis Enrique’s side have not tasted defeat in the UNL this season following draws against Portugal (1-1) and the Czech Republic (2-2), before a late 1-0 win over Switzerland last time out.

Their latest result means that they are now unbeaten in seven games since their 2-1 UNL final defeat to France (W5, D2). The hosts sit second in their group and could put themselves in an excellent position to win this group if they can extend their 100% unbeaten record in H2Hs vs the Czech Republic (W4, D2).

As well as having a dominant record against their visitors, Spain have a good attack as they have scored in their last 17 internationals since a goalless draw with Sweden at Euro 2020. And so they will fancy their chances of getting a goal in this game as they look to make it back-to-back wins.

The Czech Republic meanwhile sit in third place in their group, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three games.

The visitor’s last result was a disappointing 2-0 loss to Portugal, complicating their chances of surviving in this group.

They will be desperate to bounce back in this game but must avoid conceding first as the side that scores first has gone on to win all of the Czech Republic’s historical UNL away games.