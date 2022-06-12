AdAd

Germany vs Italy Preview

June 12, 2022

Germany vs Italy

Competition – UEFA Nations League

Stadium: Borussia-Park

Date: 14th June 2022

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will play host to Italy this Tuesday with both nations looking to pick up the three points that will keep them close to the top of their UEFA Nations League (UNL) table.

Germany are in dire need of a win having not won any of their opening games (D3). Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Hungary leaving them trailing Italy who are top of the group by two points.

And so, they can leapfrog their visitors to the top of the table if they win this game and they will be desperate to do so.

Meanwhile, despite their struggles in this UNL campaign, they are still unbeaten under Hansi Flick having won their opening eight games under the former Bayern Munich boss (W8, D4 in total). Such a formidable record puts them as the favourites for a win in this game against an Italian side that is also struggling for consistency.

The visitors have failed to really click as a team and could only draw their last game against England (0-0).

However, that result was enough to keep them top of the group and has given them the platform on which to seek a top-place finish from this tough group.

They are unbeaten so far in this group (W1, D2) and will fancy their chances of getting a result against a German side that they have not beaten in their last five tries (D4, L1).

