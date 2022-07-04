Lech Poznan vs FK Qarabag Preview

Lech Poznan vs FK Qarabag Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stadion Poznań Date: 5th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Gurban Gurbanov and his Qarabag side will travel to the Poznań Stadium this Tuesday to face Polish club Lech Poznan for the first leg of the 2022/23 UEFA Championship League group stage qualification round.

Both teams will look to win this first leg to give them the advantage ahead of the return leg.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face FC Zurich in the next round while the losers will be relegated to the Europa Conference League.

The hosts who will hope that they maximumly use the first leg home advantage come into this match on the back of a 2-1 friendly win over Jagiellonia.

The Polish champions will be hoping they can build on that win as they look to qualify for the group stage of a club UEFA tournament for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, their visitors Qarabag are established as a Champions League team. The Azerbaijani side have enjoyed seven seasons in the Champions League so far and 18 appearances in all UEFA competitions.

They became the first team from Azerbaijan to advance to the group stage of the UCL when they made they made their debut in the 2017-18 season.

They come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 friendly draw with Univ Craiova. That result extended their unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions.

And so with such impressive form, they will be hoping to get a first-leg win that will put them in an advantageous position ahead of the second leg in Baku.