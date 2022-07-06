Derry City vs Riga FC Preview

Derry City vs Riga FC Competition – UEFA Europa Conference League Stadium: Brandywell Stadium Date: 7th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Northern Ireland club side Derry City FC will welcome Latvian side Riga FC to the Brandywell Stadium for the first leg of their 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage Qualifiers.

The hosts come into this tie unbeaten in their last five games (W3, D2).

However, they have failed to win any of their last five home games (D4, L1) and so must do better than their recent showings to get anything from this tie.

The problem with Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side has been a poor defence as they have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten games in all competitions. They will be desperate to get a win in this first leg to give them an advantage in the second leg next week.

Riga FC meanwhile come into this tie without a win in their last two games failing to score in both games.

Before their last two results, they were on a seven-game winning run while keeping a clean sheet in five of those games.

Sandro Perković’s side are currently sitting third in the Latvian Higher League and will be desperate to break their European curse this season.