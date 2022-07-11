Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Preview

Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: MFA Centenary Stadium Date: 12th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Hibernians will welcome Shamrock Rovers to MFA Centenary Stadium this Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying fixture.

The hosts looking are looking to reach the second round of Champions League qualifying for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

However, after being beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Ireland, they have a tough job on their hands and will have to stage a remarkable comeback to turn round the three-goal deficit.

But given that they have won 13 of their previous 14 competitive home matches, the Maltese champions will fancy their chances of getting the sizeable win required on Tuesday. Five wins in their previous six European home games will also be a morale booster for them ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

Should they fail to win this game by the margin they desire, they will have to settle for a place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers will look to finish the job they started in Ireland last week when they travel to Ta’ Qali this Tuesday.

The visitors outplayed their opponents in the first leg with first-half goals from Ronan Finn and Dylan Watts giving them a comfortable lead before a 78th-minute strike from Rory Gaffney sealed the deal for them.

They travel to the Centenary Stadium as the favourites to win having won their last five games while keeping four clean sheets.

Given that their hosts have won none of their last five games in all competitions, they will fancy their chances of getting a second-leg win.