Linfield vs The New Saints Preview

Linfield vs The New Saints Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Windsor Park Date: 13th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Northern Ireland club Linfield will welcome Welsh side The New Saints to Windsor Park on Wednesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage qualifier.

Both sides come into this game aiming to reach the next stage of the Champions League, having already met in the first leg, which the visitors won by 1-0.

In a disappointing game in Oswestry, the host’s hopes of progressing to the second round of Champions League qualifying were dented thanks to Ryan Brobbel’s second-half goal.

The Northern Irish side, however, beat Knockbreda 2-1 in their last outing and so will come into this tie hoping that they can build on their performance in this game. The South Belfast side will also be buoyed by the fact that they have a decent record against The New Saints having not lost to the visitors in the three occasions they have played them before without defeat.

Meanwhile, TNS will look to preserve their slender lead and do enough to advance to the next round where they will meet either Norway’s Bodo/Glimt or Faroese outfit KI; the losers being consigned to the Europa Conference League.

The Welsh champions come into this tie in suitable form having lost just once in their last 13 games, winning eleven times (D1).

Their record of 19 goals in their last five games will also put them in a confident mood ahead of this crucial game in Belfast.