FK Qarabag vs FC Zurich Preview

FK Qarabag vs FC Zurich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Azersun Arena Date: 19th July 2022 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag will welcome Swiss club FC Zurich to Azersun Arena in Baku this Tuesday as both sides battle for a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The hosts qualified for this stage of the qualifiers by beating Lech Poznan 5-2 on aggregate. Despite losing the first leg in Poland 1-0, they rallied in the second leg, beating Lech Poznan 5-1.

In an interesting game at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Gurban Gurbanov’s men fell behind in the first minute of the game when Kristoffer Velde found the back of the net to give the visitors a shock lead. But goals from Kady and Filip Ozobic levelled the aggregate score in the first half before Kevin Medina, Kady and Abbas Huseynov scored in the second half to seal the win.

That result extended their unbeaten run at home in all competitions to eleven games (W8, D3). The hosts have scored four or more goals in seven of their last eleven home games and so come into this tie as favourites. They will fancy their chances of getting a couple of goals against an FC Zurich side that have lost three of their last five away games in all competitions while conceding nine goals.

The visitors qualified for this stage of the tournament by winning the Switzerland Super League last season.

They come into this tie in poor form having lost their last three competitive games. They won four of their five friendly games though and will fancy their chances of doing the same on this occasion.