Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Preview

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stadion Miejski Date: 20th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv will welcome Turkish side Fenerbahce to Stadion Miejski al. Unii Lubelskiej 2 in Lodz for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage qualifier.

The winners of this tie will face Austria’s Sturm Graz in the third round and the hosts will be hoping to get a first-leg win despite not being in their home stadium because of the ongoing war with Russia.

The Ukrainian side qualified for this round of the tournament by finishing second in the suspended Ukrainian Premier League.

Since last December, they have not played a competitive game. But they have so far kept themselves busy and fit with friendlies.

However, the results from their last two games will leave too many of their fans worried as they were beaten by both Lyon (3-0) and Belgian side Royal Antwerp (2-1).

With their country caught in war, they will be desperate to give much of their sorrowing fanbase much to cheer about.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run in competitive games (W9, D3). They have won their last five friendly games, keeping four clean sheets in the process and scoring 2+ goals in four of those games.

The Turkish side qualified for this stage of the Champions League by finishing in second place in the Turkish Super Lig table.

Given their form, they will come into this tie as the favourites and will also fancy their chances of getting an excellent result.