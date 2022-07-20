Motherwell vs Sligo Preview

Motherwell vs Sligo Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Fir Park Date: 21st July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell will welcome Irish side Sligo Rovers to Fir Park this Thursday as both sides battle for a place in the next round of the Europa Conference League.

The hosts qualified for this stage of the third tier of UEFA’s club competition by finishing in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership last season.

With a rare chance of playing European football, something that has eluded them for years, they will be hoping to make the most of their opportunity.

Graham Alexander’s men have been impressive in their pre-season friendlies so far, winning the two games they have played against Partick Thistle (1-0) and Vorwarts Steyr.

A win in this game will give them the much-needed advantage ahead of the second leg at The Showgrounds next week.

Unlike their hosts, the visitors have already played two rounds of matches in this competition. They qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating Welsh side Bala on penalties.

However, they lost their last game against UC Dublin, their first loss in nine games (W4, D4). Sligo will fancy their chances of getting a result in this game despite their low position on the footballing ladder.