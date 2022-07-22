Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Ajax Amsterdam vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – Friendly Stadium: Greisbergers Betten-Arena Date: 23rd July 2022 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam will face Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt this Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

The Eredivisie side are looking to build themselves up under new coach Alfred Schreuder who has since replaced Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag.

The former Club Brugge coach is looking to implement his own style at the Dutch capital and has already overseen five pre-season games.

In five games so far, he has won three times and lost once (D1), with all the wins seeing his side score 3+ goals.

Ahead of the new season, he will be desperate for his side to kick into gear even as he looks to incorporate new signings.

Meanwhile, the German side Frankfurt have played three pre-season friendlies since their miraculous Europa League win last season.

They have two wins and a draw from those games and will fancy their chances of getting a good result in this game although it remains a friendly match.

However, the last time they met Ajax in a friendly like this was in 2020, and the Holland side won the game that day 2-1.

Should the game end with the same scoreline as their first friendly, it will be Frankfurt’s first loss in any game since they were beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in early May.