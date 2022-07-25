Barcelona vs Juventus Preview

Barcelona vs Juventus Competition – Friendly Stadium: Cotton Bowl Date: 27th July 2022 Kick-off time – 01:30 GMT

Barcelona will continue their tour of the United States of America this Tuesday when they face Juventus at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

The Spanish La Liga giants have already played four pre-season games this off season, with three wins and a draw to show for it. Their last outing was a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid. In a match that had the same bearings as the traditional El Clasico, a 27th-minute goal from new signing Raphinha settled the game.

Xavi’s men enjoyed the lesser share of the ball possession but had more shots on target than their rivals.

The Spanish coach will be desperate for his side to win this game and continue their unbeaten preparation for the new season. This game will also offer him the chance to try his new signing Robert Lewandowski who joined from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Juventus have played just one pre-season friendly so far, a 2-0 win over Guadalajara Chivas.

The Old Lady’s ended last season with four losses from their last four competitive games. They are hoping to start strongly once the season begins proper, and will be desperate to get a win in this game.

With a few summer signings also looking to bed in, Maximilliano Allegri will want to see the best version of his team against a Barcelona team that seems to be firing on all cylinders.