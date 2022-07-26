AdAd

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 26, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion

Date: 27th July 2022

Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Last year’s UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finalists Bodø/Glimt will welcome Linfield to Aspmyra Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage qualifiers.

The Norwegian side were beaten 1-0 in the first leg at Windsor Park in Belfast courtesy of a late goal by Kirk Millar.

They qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating Faroese professional football club side Klaksvik 4-3 on aggregate. Despite winning 3-0 in the first leg, they were beaten 3-1 in the return leg, narrowly qualifying.

However, they beat Jerv 5-0 in their last home game, taking their winning run at home to four games.

They are unbeaten at home in almost a year and will hope their home form will help them overturn this one-goal deficit.

Meanwhile, Linfield qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating The New Saints FC 2-1 on aggregate.

They have won seven of their last ten away games and will be hoping for another perfect away day when they travel to Bodø on Wednesday.

