TSV 1860 Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

TSV 1860 Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – DFB Pokal Stadium: Stadion an der Grünwalder Straße Date: 29th July 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Grünwalder Stadion this Friday to face Munich 1860 in the first round of the German DFB Pokal.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 4-3 win over SG Dynamo Dresden in the German third division. That win was their first win in five games after they failed to win in four pre-season games (D2, L2).

Their form in their last five competitive outings reads well as they have three wins in those games (L2), including scoring 3+ goals in each of those wins. However, all of those wins came against smaller opponents, so they have to be in their best possible shape to win against a Dortmund side that have beaten them in six of their last seven competitive outings.

The visitors meanwhile have lost their last two pre-season games after winning their opening three friendly games.

Their last outing was a 2-0 loss to Villarreal and it was the first time they have failed to score in any game since losing 4-0 to Ajax in the UCL in October last year.

With summer signing Sebastian Haller out for a long time with health issues, the Black and Yellow will have to find a way to get goals in this game.