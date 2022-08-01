AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stade Louis II Date: 2nd August 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco will welcome Dutch side PSV Eindhoven to the Stade Louis II this Tuesday as both sides battle for a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The hosts come into this game on the back of two disappointing losses to Southampton (3-1) and FC Porto (2-1) in their pre-season friendlies.

But they will hope to pick up from where they stopped last season in competitive matches. The eight-time Ligue 1 champions went on an eleven-game unbeaten run towards the end of last season, winning nine of those games in a row (D2).

Their run towards the end of the season secured them a top three finish in Ligue 1 which in turn has qualified them for this stage of the UCL.

And so they will hope that they can make the most of this opportunity and qualify for the next round of this tournament. Not since 2005 have the Stade Louis side been knocked out of the UCL in the third qualifying round, and they have won all three of their home legs at this stage by a commanding 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

Their strong record against Dutch opponents (W6, D4, L2) will also inspire further confidence, although both defeats were against none other than PSV.

The visitors come into this tie fresh from a 5-2 win over Dutch champions Ajax in the Super Cup.

That win ensured that new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy begins his senior management career on a positive note. The legendary Dutchman will be hoping that his experience in Europe will help his side navigate this tricky tie.

PSV travel to France unbeaten in eight of their last ten UCL qualifiers (W7, D1), though their most recent away trip saw them eliminated by Benfica (2-1).

After securing the Johan Cruijff Schaal cup last time out against the more fancied Ajax, they will fancy their chances of getting a good result against Monaco.