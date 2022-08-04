AdAd

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 4, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 5th August 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two months hiatus, the Premier League finally returns this weekend with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 PL season.

Patrick Vieira’s men will look to begin the new season where they left off in the previous season by taking maximum points from the Gunners when both meet in London.

The Eagles ended the season on a run of six games without defeat at home (W3, D3) with one of those wins coming against the Gunners who they beat 3-0 on that day.

They will now hope they can repeat last season’s result and give their largely optimistic fanbase something to cheer about.

Palace finished in a decent 12th place last season, but they will be looking to crack the top half this season. Given their recruitment in the summer, they will fancy their chances of doing so, beginning with a win against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are heading into this tie full of confidence following what has been a dominant pre-season tour.

Mikel Arteta’s men recorded big wins against Chelsea (4-0) and Sevilla (6-0), with summer signing Gabriel Jesus shining through.

Arteta will be hoping that the former Manchester City striker alongside his former teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko can add an extra layer of winning mentality that they need to scale this season after they came agonizingly short of a top-four finish last season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

