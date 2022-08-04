Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 5th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two months hiatus, the Premier League finally returns this weekend with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 PL season.

Patrick Vieira’s men will look to begin the new season where they left off in the previous season by taking maximum points from the Gunners when both meet in London.

The Eagles ended the season on a run of six games without defeat at home (W3, D3) with one of those wins coming against the Gunners who they beat 3-0 on that day.

They will now hope they can repeat last season’s result and give their largely optimistic fanbase something to cheer about.

Palace finished in a decent 12th place last season, but they will be looking to crack the top half this season. Given their recruitment in the summer, they will fancy their chances of doing so, beginning with a win against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are heading into this tie full of confidence following what has been a dominant pre-season tour.

Mikel Arteta’s men recorded big wins against Chelsea (4-0) and Sevilla (6-0), with summer signing Gabriel Jesus shining through.

Arteta will be hoping that the former Manchester City striker alongside his former teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko can add an extra layer of winning mentality that they need to scale this season after they came agonizingly short of a top-four finish last season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Crystal Palace 20:00 Arsenal Fulham 12:30 Liverpool AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Southampton Leeds United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 17:30 Chelsea Leicester City 14:00 Brentford Manchester United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:30 Manchester City Aston Villa 12:30 Everton Southampton 15:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Newcastle United Manchester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City Brentford 17:30 Manchester United Nottingham Forest 14:00 West Ham United Chelsea 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 20:00 Crystal Palace

