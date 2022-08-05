Everton vs Chelsea Preview

Everton vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 6th August 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Chelsea and Everton will face off this Sunday at Goodison Park in what is their first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The hosts will consider themselves lucky to be playing top-flight football this season, having battled relegation for much of the time last season. They survived by the scruff of their neck, thanks to a dramatic win over Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season.

The Toffees who are managed by former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard will now hope that they can perform at the level expected of a club of their size.

However, considering the situation of things at Goodison Park, even the most optimistic of Everton fans might find it difficult to be positive this season. Everton have failed to sign a replacement for star striker Richarlison who was sold to Tottenham this summer. The Brazilian was Everton’s main goal threat last summer as Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled for fitness. His absence in Lampard’s side was felt in pre-season as Everton struggled to score in their first two friendlies.

They did find their scoring boots though in their last games against Dynamo Kyiv and Blackpool. The challenge will now be for them to maintain that standard against a Chelsea side they beat the last time both teams met on this ground.

The signs for another disastrous campaign are already showing at Everton.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to officially begin the Todd Boehly era with a win when they travel to Merseyside on Sunday.

The Blues have witnessed a summer of many changes both administratively and on the field. They have lost some key players while new faces have also joined, most notably Premier League winner Raheem Sterling and experienced defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

With key additions to his squad, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that he can repeat the success his side enjoyed in his first half season at the club this term.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Fulham 12:30 Liverpool AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa Leeds United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Southampton Everton 17:30 Chelsea Leicester City 14:00 Brentford Manchester United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:30 Manchester City Aston Villa 12:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Fulham Southampton 15:00 Leeds United Manchester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Newcastle United Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City Brentford 17:30 Manchester United Nottingham Forest 14:00 West Ham United Chelsea 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 20:00 Crystal Palace

