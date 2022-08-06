West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

West Ham United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 7th August 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title on Sunday when they travel to London to face West Ham United.

David Moyes’ side enjoyed a dramatic season last term as they navigated a run to the semi-final of the Europa League and well as a quest for a top-six finish.

Although they ultimately missed out on both quests, their experience in the season will serve as a tool in their armoury as they begin this season.

The Hammers who are playing in the Europa Conference this year have the distraction of Thursday games to battle with and so they will be desperate to begin their PL season on a pleasant note to avoid being far from the top six when the European season begins proper.

Having bolstered their forward line with the addition of Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who netted 16 times in Serie A (SA) last season, David Moyes will fancy his side’s chances of competing with the traditional top-six for a place in Europe next season.

Manchester City meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to rivals Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s men in the season curtain-raiser despite starting new striker Erling Haaland. The Spaniard has called for lesser scrutiny on his shiny new striker but will be desperate for the Norwegian to get up to speed as soon as possible.

City will travel to London with an enviable away record in the PL. The visitors are unbeaten in their last 18 PL games away from home (W14, D4), with their last away loss coming in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the first game of last season. And so, they will fancy their chances of getting a win in this game against a side that has not won against them in this stadium in the league.

Second favourites Liverpool only managed a draw on Saturday against Fulham so Manchester City can grab an early two point lead over the reds if they win on Sunday.

