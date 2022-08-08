FC Midtjylland vs Benfica Preview

FC Midtjylland vs Benfica Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Cepheus Park Randers Date: 9th August 2022 Kick-off time – 18:45 GMT

Benfica will look to book their place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Denmark to face Midtjylland in the second leg of their UCL qualifier fixture.

Midtjylland come into this tie with a slim chance of going past this stage after losing 4-1 in the first leg in Portugal.

The Danish giants are looking to make it to the UEFA Champions League group stage for only the second time in their history but that might have to wait for another season following that first leg loss.

Having beaten Portuguese opposition just once before (D1, L5), they will have to give their very best in this game to stand a chance against their more fancied opponents.

However, should they fail to overcome the three-goal deficit, they have a Europa League group spot guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Benfica will look to complete the job they began last week in Lisbon when they travel to Randers on Tuesday.

The visitors will come into this fixture full of confidence as they have not lost a two-legged European qualification tie since 2004. They have also never lost to Danish opponents, winning 13 of the 15 meetings they have played versus Danish teams (D2).

Also, given that they come into this tie on the back of a 4-0 win over Arouca in their league opening match on Friday, they will be confident as they look to book another UCL group stage this season.