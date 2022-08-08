Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – UEFA Super Cup Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium Date: 10th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt will battle for supremacy in the UEFA Super Cup at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium this Wednesday evening.

The Spanish giants are playing in this tournament after a remarkable run in last season’s UCL that saw them beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final in Paris.

They come into this game as the record Champions League holders and will now be looking to also become the joint record holders of the Super Cup, having won it on four occasions in the past.

They are currently behind AC Milan and Barcelona who have won the trophy on five occasions and so will be extra motivated to climb up to the top of the ladder in this trophy.

Given their impressive record against German clubs (W35, D14, L23), Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be confident of getting the job done in Helsinki.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt will look to create more history when they face Real in Finland on Wednesday.

The german side became the first team to win the Europa League without tasting defeat. They enjoyed a memorable run to the final, winning against far superior opponents like Barcelona and West Ham before beating Scottish giants Rangers on penalties in the final.

However, they come into this tie off the back of a disappointing 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first match of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

However, they will fancy their chances in this game given their record against Spanish opponents which reads six wins, four draws and just two losses in 12 meetings with teams from Spain.