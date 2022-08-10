AdAd

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 10, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos

Competition – UEFA Europa League

Stadium: Národny Futbalovy Stadión

Date: 11th August 2022

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Greek giants Olympiacos will travel to Bratislava this Thursday to face Slovakian club side Slovan Bratislava in the second leg of the Europa League group stage qualifiers.

The hosts snatched a 1-1 draw when both teams met in the first leg thanks to a late goal by Yousuff El Arabi after Andre green had put Olympiacos ahead in the 63rd minute and they will now be looking to make their home advantage count in this all-important second leg.

They come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Skalica in the Slovakian league. This means that they have lost just one of their last six games at home; a record that will give them some confidence going into this tie.

Having been thrown out of the UEFA Champions League by Ferencvaros despite winning the first leg 2-1, they will look to protect their slender chance of going to the next round..

Meanwhile, Olympiacos are playing at this stage of the tournament after they were knocked out of the UCL qualifying round by Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

They will hope they can cross over the line this time when they travel to Greece on Thursday.

Given that they are winless in their previous five road games in all competitions, they will have to be in their best shape to get a win in this game.

Check Also

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

The 2022/23 La Liga season begins this Friday as Osasuna and Sevilla square up at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.