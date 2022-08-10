Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Preview

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Národny Futbalovy Stadión Date: 11th August 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Greek giants Olympiacos will travel to Bratislava this Thursday to face Slovakian club side Slovan Bratislava in the second leg of the Europa League group stage qualifiers.

The hosts snatched a 1-1 draw when both teams met in the first leg thanks to a late goal by Yousuff El Arabi after Andre green had put Olympiacos ahead in the 63rd minute and they will now be looking to make their home advantage count in this all-important second leg.

They come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Skalica in the Slovakian league. This means that they have lost just one of their last six games at home; a record that will give them some confidence going into this tie.

Having been thrown out of the UEFA Champions League by Ferencvaros despite winning the first leg 2-1, they will look to protect their slender chance of going to the next round..

Meanwhile, Olympiacos are playing at this stage of the tournament after they were knocked out of the UCL qualifying round by Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

They will hope they can cross over the line this time when they travel to Greece on Thursday.

Given that they are winless in their previous five road games in all competitions, they will have to be in their best shape to get a win in this game.