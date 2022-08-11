Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – El Sadar Date: 12th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2022/23 La Liga season begins this Friday as Osasuna and Sevilla square up at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Top-half regulars Osasuna will look to begin their new season with a win when they welcome Sevilla to Pamplona on Friday.

The hosts were just one of three sides to pick up more points on the road than at home last season, but will hope they can have a better home record this year.

However, they have failed to win each of their last six opening home games when playing in the top flight (D2, L4), failing to score in three of the previous four.

The fact that they have a bad record against Sevilla, having failed to beat the visitors in ten tries (W8, D2), also puts them as the outsiders in this game.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will look to begin the season with a win when they travel to the Estadio El Sadar on Friday night.

The visitors finished last season unbeaten in their last six games, although they recorded just two wins and four draws.

They are unbeaten in their last 12 opening away league games (W7, D5) including a current five-game-winning run in such encounters.

However, their pre-season form has been patchy with seven goals conceded in their last three games.

They are looking to establish themselves as a top-four regular this season after they secured a top-four finish last season but must find a way to finish off games and cut out the many draws that derailed their season towards the end. However, for this game, they will be confident of getting a win given that they are the more dominant side in this fixture with ten wins and just two losses in the last 15 head-to-head games against Osasuna.

