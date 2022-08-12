Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Brentford vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 13th August 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their disappointing opening day loss to Brighton when they travel to the west of London to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The hosts enjoyed a remarkable opening day last weekend as they came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Leicester City thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva.

Brentford ended last season on a high note, especially at home, where they lost just one of their last five home league games, winning three times and drawing the other.

And so, they will come into this tie looking to continue their impressive home form. However, given that they struggled to get results against the top six sides, with eight losses out of their 12 EPL encounters with the top-six clubs during the 2021/22 season (W2, D2), they will expect to be in their best shape to get a result in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Manchester United endured a horrible start to their Premier League season as they were beaten 2-1 by a lively Brighton side last weekend.

The Red Devils trailed two goals down at the break thanks to a first-half brace by Pascal Gross. But to their credit, they came back in the second half and created more chances. However, a loss was what they deserved as Brighton made more attempts at goal than they did.

The loss means that Erik ten Hag becomes the first United Manchester United manager since Louis van Gaal to lose his debut league match. The former Ajax coach declared that the result was “a setback and a real disappointment”.

He will be desperate for his side to bounce back and give their travelling fans something positive to cheer about away from home given that his side lost their last six away games of the 2021/22 Premier League season, failing to score in four of these games.

