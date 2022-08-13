Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 14th August 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will square up at Stamford Bridge this Sunday in the first big-six clash of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Chelsea opened their season with a 1-0 win over Everton thanks to a Jorginho penalty goal, taking their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

They will now look to make it two wins in two games when they welcome their fierce rivals Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues have been the dominant side in this fixture in recent times. Last season they defeated Antonio Conte’s side in each of the four times they met, keeping four clean sheets in those games.

In fact, the last time Spurs won against Chelsea in this fixture was in January 2019, with Thomas Tuchel’s side winning over their city counterparts on nine of the eleven occasions they have met since then.

Given their dominance in this fixture, they will go into this tie with the psychological advantage and will fancy their chances of getting a win.

However, Tottenham will feel that there is no better time to face Chelsea than right now. The north Londoners were the highest scoring Premier League side on match-day one after they scored four against Southampton in a 4-1 win.

That result took them to the top of the league table heading into this tie. And so, they will look to keep their place at the summit when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W3, D2) and Antonio Conte will fancy his side’s chances of getting an excellent result against his former side.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

