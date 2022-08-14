Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 15th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to bounce back from a disappointing opening day result when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their first game of the season, twice coming from behind to draw the game after Aleksandar Mitrović had twice given the hosts the lead.

That result meant that Jürgen Klopp’s men have conceded first in their last five Premier League matches. However, by earning a point from the game, the Merseyside club have earned 115 points from losing positions under the German, which is the most in the league since the German took over.

However, with the rest of the title chasing teams winning games more easily, the hosts will be desperate to get their first win of the season in this game to avoid falling far behind so early in the title race.

Given that they went undefeated in all 19 Premier League home games last season, winning 15 and drawing four, they will fancy their chances of winning this game and extending their run of winning their first home league match of the season to ten.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s tough start to the season looks to continue for another game following a tough start against Arsenal in their first game of the season.

The Eagles were beaten 2-0 in their first match of the season against Mikel Arteta’s side courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Marc Guehi (own-goal). However, they played well in that game and will feel that they could have at least gone home with a point. Patrick Vieira will hope that his boys can repeat their performance in London but with a better outcome this time around.

However, given that they have lost their last ten Premier League meetings with Liverpool since beating the Reds 2-1 in April 2017, they will have to put in their best performance to turn history in their favour this time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Liverpool 20:00 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 15:00 Aston Villa Everton 15:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 15:00 Brentford Leicester City 15:00 Southampton AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Arsenal Leeds United 14:00 Chelsea West Ham United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:30 Manchester United Brentford 15:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leeds United Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Arsenal 17:30 Fulham

Premier League Table