Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Ibrox Stadium Date: 16th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rangers will continue their quest for Champions League football this Tuesday when they welcome Dutch side PSV Eindhoven to Glasgow for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier final.

The Scottish giants qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate in the last round. Despite losing the first leg 2-0 to the Belgian side, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side produced a 3-0 masterclass at Ibrox to turn the tie on its head and send them one step closer to UCL football this season.

The Europa League finalists come into this tie on the back of a 4-0 win over St. Johnston in the Scottish Premiership. This means that they are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions.

Given that record, they will come into this tie confident of getting a win against a PSV side that they have lost to only once in history (W3, D2).

Meanwhile, the visitors qualified for this stage of the tournament by defeating Monaco 3-2 on aggregate in the last round.

They come into this tie on the back of a 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch league, taking their unbeaten run in all competitive matches to 12 games.

New boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hoping that his side who have scored nine goals in two of their opening Eredivisie games will be able to bridge the defence of a Rangers side that have kept three clean sheets in their last three games.