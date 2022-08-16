KAA Gent vs Omonia Nicosia Preview

KAA Gent vs Omonia Nicosia Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Ghelamco Arena Date: 18th August 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Belgian club side Gent will look to take a step closer to Europa League qualification when they welcome Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia to the Ghelamco Arena this Thursday in the first leg of the final UEFA Europa League group qualifiers.

The hosts, who have already begun their league season with two wins and two draws from their opening four league games, come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Oostende.

That win made it two wins in two games and so they will be looking to make it three in three when they welcome Omonia to Gent this Thursday.

Given their history and experience in Europe, they will come into this tie as the favourites to win. However, they lost their last two European games and must do better to stand a chance this time.

Meanwhile, Omonia come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Apollon in the Cyprus Super Cup.

The visitors who are yet to begin their domestic league will be looking to get a first-leg advantage in what is their first meeting with Gent.

However, they enjoyed a strong pre-season tour, winning three of the five friendly games they played (D2) and keeping two clean sheets.

However, each of those games came against smaller opponents and so they will have to be in their best shape to get a good result from this tie against their more fancied opponents.