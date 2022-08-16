Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Preview

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Date: 19th August 2022
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Sevilla will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Real Valladolid to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Friday.
The hosts opened their La Liga account with a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Osasuna in game week one.
In a game in which they dominated the ball, it was the hosts who snatched all three points thanks to a 74th-minute penalty goal by Aimar Oroz after Rafael Mir had equalised for Sevilla.
That result ended a run of five consecutive opening-day wins for Julen Lopetegui’s side. It also was their first loss to Osasuna in ten meetings.
Having tasted defeat on an opening day, they will now welcome Valladolid to the Ramon Sanchez, where they lost just one league game last year. Sevilla’s home form last season (42 points) was only bettered by Real Madrid who took 44 points from the available 54 points at home last season.
They will come into this tie looking to get going from their first home game to ensure that they do not fall short early in the top four race.
Meanwhile, Real Valladolid marked their return to La Liga after one season with a 3-0 loss to Villareal in their opening game.
The visitors who ended last season with four consecutive wins and three clean sheets in their last four games were outplayed by a Villarreal side who scored through Nicola Jackson and Alex Baena.
Having strutted through their last three pre-season games without a win or a goal, the loss to Villareal means that they come into this tie without a goal in their last four outings.
For a team that scored the most goals in La Liga 2 last season (71), they will want to put their early season struggles behind them as they look to remain in the top flight for another season. Given that they are unbeaten in each of their last three games against Sevilla (D3), they will fancy their chances of going home with a point in this game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera: