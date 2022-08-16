Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Preview

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 19th August 2022 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Sevilla will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Real Valladolid to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Friday.

The hosts opened their La Liga account with a disappointing 2-1 away loss to Osasuna in game week one.

In a game in which they dominated the ball, it was the hosts who snatched all three points thanks to a 74th-minute penalty goal by Aimar Oroz after Rafael Mir had equalised for Sevilla.

That result ended a run of five consecutive opening-day wins for Julen Lopetegui’s side. It also was their first loss to Osasuna in ten meetings.

Having tasted defeat on an opening day, they will now welcome Valladolid to the Ramon Sanchez, where they lost just one league game last year. Sevilla’s home form last season (42 points) was only bettered by Real Madrid who took 44 points from the available 54 points at home last season.

They will come into this tie looking to get going from their first home game to ensure that they do not fall short early in the top four race.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid marked their return to La Liga after one season with a 3-0 loss to Villareal in their opening game.

The visitors who ended last season with four consecutive wins and three clean sheets in their last four games were outplayed by a Villarreal side who scored through Nicola Jackson and Alex Baena.

Having strutted through their last three pre-season games without a win or a goal, the loss to Villareal means that they come into this tie without a goal in their last four outings.

For a team that scored the most goals in La Liga 2 last season (71), they will want to put their early season struggles behind them as they look to remain in the top flight for another season. Given that they are unbeaten in each of their last three games against Sevilla (D3), they will fancy their chances of going home with a point in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Espanyol 19:00 Rayo Vallecano Sevilla 21:00 Real Valladolid Osasuna 16:30 Cadiz Mallorca 18:30 Real Betis Celta Vigo 21:00 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao 16:30 Valencia Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Villarreal Real Sociedad 21:00 Barcelona Elche 19:00 Almeria Girona 21:00 Getafe Girona 19:00 Celta Vigo Real Betis 21:00 Osasuna Elche 16:30 Real Sociedad Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Mallorca Almeria 21:00 Sevilla Getafe 16:30 Villarreal Barcelona 18:30 Real Valladolid Espanyol 21:00 Real Madrid Cadiz 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Villarreal 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 Atlético de Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Real Betis 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 4 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 5 Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 6 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 7 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 8 Espanyol 1 0 1 0 2 2 +0 1 9 Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 2 2 +0 1 10 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 12 Mallorca 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 13 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 14 Almeria 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 15 Sevilla 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 16 Girona 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 17 Cadiz 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 18 Real Valladolid 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 19 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 20 Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Spanish Primera Results