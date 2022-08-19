AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 20th August 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will look to keep their 100% winning run when they travel to the Vitality Stadium this Saturday to face Bournemouth.

The hosts opened their league campaign with a narrow 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the first matchday of the season. But last weekend, they were brought back down to earth and reminded of the harsh realities of the top flight as they were beaten by Manchester City.

In a game that saw Jefferson Lemar net a late own goal, Scott Parker’s side were made to pay for lapses in concentration in defence with Pep Guardiola’s side exploiting their naivety to score three first-half goals.

And so, their journey to Premier League survival continues this weekend as they welcome another member of the top six teams from last season, looking to pick up a rare three points that will keep them firmly rooted in the top half of the table.

Given that they have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games at home, they will fancy their chances of getting a miraculous result. However, one win in ten league games against the Gunners proves that they will have to be in their best shape to get anything from this game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal followed up their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the opening weekend with an emphatic 4-2 over Leicester City last weekend.

In a game that saw summer signing Gabriel Jesus score two goals, Mikel Arteta’s side showed what they can do after a summer of good spending and exciting buys.

As one of the two teams that has maintained a 100% record in the league so far, they will travel to the Vitality Stadium desperate to get a win to keep them within touching distance of early league favourites Manchester City.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 15:00 Nottingham Forest Fulham 15:00 Brentford Leicester City 15:00 Southampton Crystal Palace 15:00 Aston Villa AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Arsenal Leeds United 14:00 Chelsea West Ham United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:30 Manchester United Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Brentford 15:00 Everton Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leeds United Arsenal 17:30 Fulham Aston Villa 14:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table