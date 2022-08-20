Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 21st August 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to take home all three points when they travel to St. James’ Park this Sunday to face Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side are one of two sides in the league yet to concede a goal this season, having started their campaign with one win and one draw from two games.

The Magpies recorded a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the opening round, followed by a goalless draw against Brighton last time out.

Their last result extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games (W3, D1) with the last team that beat them being Manchester City.

And so, they will come into this tie hoping that they can exert some power over the Cityzens who have been a thorn in their flesh in recent times, having won on each of their last five visits to Newcastle.

But given that they have recorded eight wins in their last ten home games, they will fancy their chances of getting a good result in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to make it three wins in three games when they travel to Tyneside on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the other team yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season having kicked off their league campaign with a 2-0 win over West Ham followed by a 4-0 win over Bournemouth last time out.

And so they come into this weekend top of the league and with a richer goal difference than Arsenal.

They are unbeaten in 20 league games away from home and look primed to extend that record to 21 games given that they have scored 2+ goals in five of their last eight away league games while restricting their opponents from scoring on five occasions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:30 Manchester United Brentford 15:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leeds United Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Arsenal 17:30 Fulham Aston Villa 14:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 19:30 Brentford Southampton 19:45 Chelsea Leeds United 20:00 Everton

