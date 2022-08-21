AdAd

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 21, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 22nd August 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United and Liverpool will look to get their first wins of the season when both sides meet at Old Trafford this Monday.

The hosts have opened their league account in the worst possible way, losing their first two games by a combined scoreline of 6-1 to leave them bottom of the table after two rounds of games.

Such a poor start isn’t what Erik ten Hag envisioned when he took the Manchester United job in the summer. The former Ajax man has been critical of his side’s attitude in the game and even took an extra measure by cancelling their day off after they were embarrassed by Brentford last weekend.

That 4-0 loss to Thomas Frank’s side last weekend meant that Ten Hag became the first Man United manager to start his tenure with two defeats in over a century.

He will now hope that his side can respond against their bitter rivals who themselves are also struggling.

But unlike the Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp’s men are still unbeaten this season. They have opened their new Premier League season with two frustrating draws, leaving them already trailing league leaders Arsenal and early favourites Manchester City by five points.

And so, they will come into this tie desperate for a win to ensure that they do not fall further behind in the title race given the form of Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, despite their struggles, the Reds remain unbeaten in their last 21 league games. They have won each of their last two visits to Old Trafford and will fancy their chances of getting a third straight win against their rivals.

Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

