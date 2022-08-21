Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 22nd August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United and Liverpool will look to get their first wins of the season when both sides meet at Old Trafford this Monday.

The hosts have opened their league account in the worst possible way, losing their first two games by a combined scoreline of 6-1 to leave them bottom of the table after two rounds of games.

Such a poor start isn’t what Erik ten Hag envisioned when he took the Manchester United job in the summer. The former Ajax man has been critical of his side’s attitude in the game and even took an extra measure by cancelling their day off after they were embarrassed by Brentford last weekend.

That 4-0 loss to Thomas Frank’s side last weekend meant that Ten Hag became the first Man United manager to start his tenure with two defeats in over a century.

He will now hope that his side can respond against their bitter rivals who themselves are also struggling.

But unlike the Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp’s men are still unbeaten this season. They have opened their new Premier League season with two frustrating draws, leaving them already trailing league leaders Arsenal and early favourites Manchester City by five points.

And so, they will come into this tie desperate for a win to ensure that they do not fall further behind in the title race given the form of Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, despite their struggles, the Reds remain unbeaten in their last 21 league games. They have won each of their last two visits to Old Trafford and will fancy their chances of getting a third straight win against their rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Manchester United 20:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:30 Manchester United Brentford 15:00 Everton Manchester City 15:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leeds United Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City Arsenal 17:30 Fulham Aston Villa 14:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 19:30 Brentford Fulham 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 19:45 Chelsea Leeds United 20:00 Everton AFC Bournemouth 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 19:30 Aston Villa Manchester City 19:30 Nottingham Forest West Ham United 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table