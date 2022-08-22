Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Preview

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 23rd August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Benfica will look to seal their place in the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League this season when they welcome Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv to the Estádio da Luz.

The Portuguese side find themselves on the brink of qualification to the group stage of the UCL following a hard-fought 2-0 win in the first leg of this play-off tie.

That win was their fifth consecutive win in competitive matches since the season began. It was also the third time in the last five games they have kept a clean sheet.

And so Roger Schmidt’s men come into this tie in good form and will fancy their chances of getting the win that will take them over the line in their quest for UCL football.

Another factor that will boost their confidence ahead of this tie is that they are unbeaten in seven straight UCL qualifiers (W6, D1).

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv have an almost impossible job on their hands overturning this two-goal deficit.

The visitors have enjoyed a remarkable run to this stage of the tournament but are looking likely to end their journey in this competition here given the factors surrounding them.

Kyiv are having to play their home games in Poland due to the ongoing conflict in their home country. This also means that they remain shy of match-fitness as their domestic league is yet to begin.

They can at least be guaranteed Europa League football and so will approach this tie desperate to give their all as they have something to fall back on if they fail in their bid.