PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Preview

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Philips Stadion Date: 24th August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSV Eindhoven and Rangers will lock horns this Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage qualifier.

Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in Glasgow last week, leaving the tie hanging in the balance ahead of this second leg.

PSV will feel the more confident of the two teams given that they are unbeaten in their last 12 games (W9, D3).

However, they have to be on alert in this game given that they have never beaten Rangers on home soil (D1, L2).

However, a factor that will probably give them confidence in this game is the fact that they’ve scored 3+ goals in each of their last four matches here (W4).

Meanwhile, Rangers will be desperate to correct their mistakes in the first leg when they travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The Scottish giants will feel that they deserved to win the first leg after going ahead in the second half. But with the tie level, they will still fancy their chances of getting a win.

However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Hibernian; a match that saw two of their players sent off. They have a poor record away from home, winning just one of their last 11 European away games (D4, L6), although that was a memorable night against Borussia Dortmund (W 4-2) in February.

They’ll likely need a similar performance again if they’re to prevail and end an 11-season exile from the UCL group stages.