AdAd

Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 25, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Betis vs Osasuna

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Benito Villamarín

Date: 26th August 2022

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Real Betis and Sevilla will battle for three points this Friday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the third round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their new season, having won their first two games of the season, having beaten Elche (3-0) and RCD Mallorca (2-1) in their most recent outing.

The win over Mallorca over the weekend made it four wins in their last five league games for Manuel Pellegrini’s side who are in search of a top-four finish this campaign after narrowly missing out last term.

They will be desperate to record another win in this game to ensure that they open a top-flight campaign with three straight victories for the first time since 2011/12 if they win this game.

Having beaten Osasuna in eight of their last nine league meetings (D1), they will fancy their chances of getting another win on this occasion.

Meanwhile, visitors Osasuna have also enjoyed a remarkable start to their season with two wins in two games.

However, both wins came at home with wins against Sevilla (2-1) and Cadiz (2-0) coming in front of their home fans.

If they can win in Sevilla, it will be the first time that they are recording a perfect start to a top-flight season this century after three games.

But given that they have just one win in their last seven away games (D2, L4), they might struggle to get a win in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Fenerbahce vs Austria Vienna Preview

Fenerbahce will look to book their place in the group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.