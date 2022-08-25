Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview
August 25, 2022
2022-08-25
Real Betis vs Osasuna
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Benito Villamarín
Date: 26th August 2022
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Real Betis and Sevilla will battle for three points this Friday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the third round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.
The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their new season, having won their first two games of the season, having beaten Elche (3-0) and RCD Mallorca (2-1) in their most recent outing.
The win over Mallorca over the weekend made it four wins in their last five league games for Manuel Pellegrini’s side who are in search of a top-four finish this campaign after narrowly missing out last term.
They will be desperate to record another win in this game to ensure that they open a top-flight campaign with three straight victories for the first time since 2011/12 if they win this game.
Having beaten Osasuna in eight of their last nine league meetings (D1), they will fancy their chances of getting another win on this occasion.
Meanwhile, visitors Osasuna have also enjoyed a remarkable start to their season with two wins in two games.
However, both wins came at home with wins against Sevilla (2-1) and Cadiz (2-0) coming in front of their home fans.
If they can win in Sevilla, it will be the first time that they are recording a perfect start to a top-flight season this century after three games.
But given that they have just one win in their last seven away games (D2, L4), they might struggle to get a win in this game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|August 26, 2022
|Girona
|19:00
|Celta Vigo
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Osasuna
|August 27, 2022
|Elche
|16:30
|Real Sociedad
|Rayo Vallecano
|18:30
|Mallorca
|Almeria
|21:00
|Sevilla
|August 28, 2022
|Getafe
|16:30
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Real Valladolid
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|August 29, 2022
|Cadiz
|19:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Valencia
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|September 2, 2022
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Cadiz
|September 3, 2022
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Girona
|Real Madrid
|15:15
|Real Betis
|Real Sociedad
|17:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Barcelona
|September 4, 2022
|Osasuna
|13:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Athletic Bilbao
|15:15
|Espanyol
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Elche
|Valencia
|20:00
|Getafe
|September 5, 2022
|Real Valladolid
|20:00
|Almeria
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|6
|2
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
|3
|Real Betis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
|4
|Osasuna
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
|5
|Barcelona
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
|8
|Girona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|9
|Atlético de Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|10
|Valencia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+0
|3
|11
|Real Sociedad
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|12
|Sevilla
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|13
|Almeria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|14
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|15
|Espanyol
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|16
|Celta Vigo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|17
|Real Valladolid
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|18
|Elche
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|19
|Cadiz
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|20
|Getafe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
Spanish Primera Results
|August 22, 2022
|Girona
|3 - 1
|Getafe
|Elche
|1 - 1
|Almeria
|August 21, 2022
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 4
|Barcelona
|Atlético de Madrid
|0 - 2
|Villarreal
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|August 20, 2022
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Mallorca
|1 - 2
|Real Betis
|Osasuna
|2 - 0
|Cadiz
|August 19, 2022
|Sevilla
|1 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Rayo Vallecano
|August 15, 2022
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Elche
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 0
|Mallorca
|August 14, 2022
|Almeria
|1 - 2
|Real Madrid
|Valencia
|1 - 0
|Girona
|Cadiz
|0 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|August 13, 2022
|Barcelona
|0 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 3
|Villarreal
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 2
|Espanyol
|August 12, 2022
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Sevilla
