Real Betis vs Osasuna Preview

Real Betis vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Benito Villamarín Date: 26th August 2022 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Real Betis and Sevilla will battle for three points this Friday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the third round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their new season, having won their first two games of the season, having beaten Elche (3-0) and RCD Mallorca (2-1) in their most recent outing.

The win over Mallorca over the weekend made it four wins in their last five league games for Manuel Pellegrini’s side who are in search of a top-four finish this campaign after narrowly missing out last term.

They will be desperate to record another win in this game to ensure that they open a top-flight campaign with three straight victories for the first time since 2011/12 if they win this game.

Having beaten Osasuna in eight of their last nine league meetings (D1), they will fancy their chances of getting another win on this occasion.

Meanwhile, visitors Osasuna have also enjoyed a remarkable start to their season with two wins in two games.

However, both wins came at home with wins against Sevilla (2-1) and Cadiz (2-0) coming in front of their home fans.

If they can win in Sevilla, it will be the first time that they are recording a perfect start to a top-flight season this century after three games.

But given that they have just one win in their last seven away games (D2, L4), they might struggle to get a win in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Girona 19:00 Celta Vigo Real Betis 21:00 Osasuna Elche 16:30 Real Sociedad Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Mallorca Almeria 21:00 Sevilla Getafe 16:30 Villarreal Barcelona 18:30 Real Valladolid Espanyol 21:00 Real Madrid Cadiz 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Celta Vigo 20:00 Cadiz Mallorca 13:00 Girona Real Madrid 15:15 Real Betis Real Sociedad 17:30 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona Osasuna 13:00 Rayo Vallecano Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Espanyol Villarreal 17:30 Elche Valencia 20:00 Getafe Real Valladolid 20:00 Almeria

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Villarreal 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 2 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 3 Real Betis 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 4 Osasuna 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 5 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 6 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 7 Athletic Bilbao 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 8 Girona 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 9 Atlético de Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 10 Valencia 2 1 0 1 1 1 +0 3 11 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 12 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 13 Almeria 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 14 Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 15 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 16 Celta Vigo 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 17 Real Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 18 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 19 Cadiz 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 20 Getafe 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

Spanish Primera Results