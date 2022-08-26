Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Arsenal vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 27th August 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Early season Premier League pacesetters Arsenal will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they welcome London rivals Fulham to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.

The Gunners have stormed to the top of the Premier League table after recording three wins in their first three games of the season. In doing so, they became the first top-flight side since Everton (1938/39) to win their first three matches of a campaign after losing the first three of the previous season.

They come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Bournemouth which saw them start their Premier League campaign with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2004/05.

With the rest of the top six teams struggling, Mikel Arteta high flyers will look to continue their winning run as they look to mount an unlikely title charge ahead of the more regular teams like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Given that they are still with no European distractions at this stage of the season, this will be the best time for them to accumulate points. The coming of Fulham will be a welcome fixture for them as they will fancy their chances of beating the Cottagers having won against them in six of their last eight head-to-head games (W6, D2).

While Arsenal are flying high, Fulham by their own standards are not doing badly.

The Craven Cottage side have opened their league campaign with two draws and one win which came in their last outing–a 3-2 win over Brentford.

But their respectable start to the season suffered a bump on the road on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-0 by fourth-tier Crawley in the second round of the Carabao Cup, sending them packing out of the EFL Cup so early in the season.

They could now use the exit from the cup to their advantage as they will now channel all their energy on retaining their PL status for one more season having dropped a level down after one season in the top-flight in their last promotion experience.

Although Arsenal are the most in-form team in the country this season, Marco Silva will fancy his side’s chances of getting a result from this tie after they successfully snatched a point in their game against Liverpool.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

