Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 28th August 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to stretch their unbeaten start to the season a game further when they travel to the City Ground to face Premier League newbies, Nottingham Forest, in their fourth Premier League fixture of the season.

The hosts have started their league season in a respectable fashion having taken four points from their opening three games (W1, D1, L1).

For a side that needed a win in the playoffs to qualify for a place in the top flight this season, four points from a possible nine represent a fair average, especially when considering that more established names like Liverpool and Manchester United despite their history have fewer points after three games.

However, one could argue that the investment put into the squad this season should yield even more points as only Chelsea have outspent Steve Cooper’s side this summer.

Regardless, they will be satisfied with their tenth-placed position after three games played as they chase a finish above the relegation places for the first time since 1995/96.

They come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. They will now hope they can snatch points off Antonio Conte’s men in the Premier League when both sides meet on Sunday.

Given their form at their home stadium, Cooper’s men will feel that the task of getting a point is possible. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 league home games, winning eleven times and drawing just once. They have scored in their last 12 consecutive home league games and will fancy their chances of scoring again.

Meanwhile, Tottenham extended their Premier League unbeaten run to nine games (W6, D3) with a hard-fought win over Wolves last time out.

The visitors have won two of their opening three league games (D1) leaving them sitting comfortably in the top four–a place they are looking to finish this season.

A good reason for their recent invincibility has been their defence which has kept four clean sheets in their last six league games. They are yet to concede a shot from inside their own six-yard box in this PL campaign, showing how tough they have become to break down under Conte.

Under the Italian in 2022, only Liverpool (53) and Manchester City (50) have taken more EPL points than Spurs (48) since the start of the year. And so they will travel to Nottingham confident of beating a Forest side who have lost four of their previous five encounters against last season’s Premier League ‘top six’ sides (W1, L4).

