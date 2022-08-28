Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Mestalla Date: 29th August 2022 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio de Mestalla this Monday to face Valencia.

The hosts started their life under Italian legendary midfielder Gennaro Gattuso with a narrow 1-0 win over Girona in Matchday One. But the new Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso was brought back down to earth when his side were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

However, three points from two games isn’t such an inauspicious start given that the likes of Barcelona and even Atletico Madrid who will come visiting on Monday have also dropped points this season. Even champions Real Madrid are struggling to keep clean sheets.

And so Valencia will come into this fixture looking to cause a major upset against an elite but vulnerable opposition. They are clearly the underdogs in this fixture as they are looking to register their first win in this league fixture in eight seasons (L9, D5).

However having won their last two home league games without conceding a goal, they will fancy their chances of improving on their sorry record against Diego Simeone’s side.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Villarreal in their last outing when they travel to the Mestalla.

The visitors, like Valencia, began this season with an impressive 3-0 win over Getafe in Game Week one, only to be given a reality check in the second game of the season.

But despite their recent wobble, they travel to Valencia as the favourites considering their record on this ground in recent times. A win in this game will keep them firmly in the title race with the season still in its infancy.

