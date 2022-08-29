Southampton vs Chelsea Preview

Southampton vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 30th August 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Southampton will welcome Chelsea to Saint Mary’s Stadium this Tuesday in the fifth round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Saints will look to get back to winning ways when they host the Blues after narrowly losing 1-0 to Manchester United in the last round.

In an end-to-end game at St. Mary’s, a goal from Bruno Fernandes was all that separated both teams despite the hosts’ best effort.

Having lost their first game of the season by a 4-1 scoreline to Tottenham, a 1-0 loss to a Manchester United side that beat Liverpool was seen to be an encouraging result.

The fans even applauded the players at the end of the game, showing that they still have some faith in manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

But Hasenhüttl will be under no illusions that results are needed to keep the Saints faithful onside and lift Southampton up the table.

However, given that they haven’t won a home head-to-head game since March 2013 (D2, L7) and conceded six without reply here last season, it is fair to say that they will have to work extra hard if they want to win this game and record just their second home win in nine attempts, having lost six of their last eight games at home (D1, L6).

Meanwhile, Chelsea bounced back from their embarrassing 3-0 loss to Leeds United last time out as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A brace by summer signing Raheem Sterling was all it took to give Thomas Tuchel’s side all three points despite Connor Gallagher’s red card–the second Chelsea player sent off in two games after Kalidou Koulibaly’s red card against Leeds United in Game Week 3.

They will now hope to make it back-to-back wins in this game as they look to continue on an upward trajectory after an indifferent start to the season that has seen them take seven points from their first four games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Crystal Palace 19:30 Brentford Fulham 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 19:45 Chelsea Leeds United 20:00 Everton AFC Bournemouth 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 19:30 Aston Villa Manchester City 19:30 Nottingham Forest West Ham United 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 20:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 20:00 Manchester United Everton 12:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Southampton Chelsea 15:00 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace Brentford 15:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 17:30 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Leicester City Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table