Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 31st August 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to record their second league win of the season when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds poured out their frustrations of going three games without a win in their first three games of the season (D2, L1) against a hapless Bournemouth side over the weekend, beating the Cherries 9-0 in what was the biggest scoreline of the weekend.

That result effectively whipped out the negativity that had surrounded them after a winless start to the season. They will now hope that they can make it two wins in two as they attempt to close the seven-point gap between them and the top-of-the-table Arsenal.

Having gone 25 games without a loss at Anfield–the longest current home unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues, they will come into this tie confident of getting a positive result.

Their impressive record against Newcastle will also be a confidence booster for them. The Red’s 109 goals scored against the Magpies is the highest they have managed against any Premier League side. They have also won their last 26 head-to-head meetings with Eddie Howe’s side at Anfield and so can be expected to record another routine win in this game.

However, while they have succeeded against Newcastle in the past, success against them this time will come at a high price.

The visitors are no pushovers these days. They come into this tie as one of the five unbeaten teams in the EPL currently. Although they have drawn their last three PL games, they have produced incredible performances, one of which notably came in their 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

After nearly beating the defending champions, they will travel to Merseyside confident that they can take on any side and get a positive result.

