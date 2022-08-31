Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 1st September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will look to get their first win of the season when they welcome a rejuvenated Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this Thursday.

The Foxes who are still without a win in the Premier League this season come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to ten-men Chelsea.

In a frustrating game at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, Brendan Rodgers’ men could not take advantage of their numerical advantage that came after Connor Gallagher was sent off in the first half, leaving them with three losses from their first four league games of the season (D1).

They will return to their home stadium desperate for a performance and result that will give their frustrated fans something to cheer about. Aside from being dismal this season, the hosts have been inactive in the transfer market. Ahead of this round of games, they are the only Premier League side yet to spend a penny in the transfer market this summer. This is despite having lost Wesley Fofana and long-serving captain and first-team goalie Kasper Schmeichel, who joined French side Nice earlier in the window.

While it appears that the money recouped from the sale of Fofana will be invested immediately back into the squad, whatever additions they will make will not be done in time to face Manchester United. And so, Rodgers will have to find a formula that will help get a good result against a Manchester United side who seem to have found their groove after a poor start to the season.

The Red Devils who lost their first three league games of the season made it two league wins in two when they narrowly beat Southampton 1-0 last weekend to take their tally for the season to six points (W2, L2).

That win ended a run of seven consecutive away losses in the league and gave Erik Ten Hag’s men some breathing space after heavy criticism from the fans.

And so with the club supporters now on their side, the visitors will travel to Leicester looking to continue their positive momentum and pick up three straight wins for the first time since early this year.

