Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 1, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Date: 2nd September 2022

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bundesliga returns this Friday with high-flying Hoffenheim travelling to Dortmund to face Borussia Dortmund in the fifth round of the 2022/23 season.

After their embarrassing 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen in their third match of the Bundesliga campaign, the hosts were back to winning ways when they defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0 last weekend.

That win was their third of the season and took them two points behind Bayern Munich who dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend.

And so, Edin Terzic’s side go into this contest with the chance of going top of the table albeit temporarily, if they can take all three points from this game. A win in this game will make it three straight wins for Dortmund over Hoffenheim who they beat 3-2 twice last season.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to make it four wins in four games when they travel to the Signal Iduna Park this Friday.

André Breitenreiter’s men began their league campaign with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday One. But they have since followed that loss with three wins and two clean sheets in their subsequent three games, moving them into the top four places.

Their newfound groove will be something that will delight their fans who will consider being on par with the likes of Bayern and Dortmund a huge miracle.

Manager Breitenreiter took FC Zürich to league success in 2021/22 and will have the fans dreaming of the best in terms of where they can finish this season having already overseen their best start to a league campaign (in terms of points earned) since 2011/12.

Coming into this tie, Hoffenheim will be desperate and motivated for a win as maximum points from this game will see them top the Bundesliga standings, albeit perhaps only temporarily.

