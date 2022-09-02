Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 3rd September 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to make it three wins in three when they travel across Stanley Park to face fierce rivals Everton in the 241st Merseyside derby.

The hosts who are still looking for their first win of the season come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

That result took their unbeaten run in the league to three games (D3) but also extended their winless run in the Premier League to six games (D3, L3).

Having started the season with two disappointing losses, three draws from their last three league games represents some improvement for Frank Lampard’s side. However, they will look to go to the next level of their development by picking up maximum points for the first time this season against their old foes.

However, games against Liverpool have proved too difficult for the Toffees in recent times, especially at Goodison Park where they are winless against the Reds in 12 years (D8, L3).

Meanwhile, Liverpool won their second game of the Premier League season on Wednesday when they beat Newcastle United 2-1 thanks to a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho.

That win took their points tally for the season to eight points. And so they come into this tie sitting seven points behind table-topping Arsenal.

With the UEFA Champions League set to begin in the coming weeks, taking maximum points from this tie will be of uttermost importance to Jurgen Klopp’s men who will be desperate to avoid falling further behind in the title race.

