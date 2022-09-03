Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 4th September 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League surprise leaders Arsenal will look to maintain their perfect start to the new season when they travel to Old Trafford this Sunday to face Manchester United.

After a poor start to the season that culminated in a 4-0 loss to Brentford on Match Day two, the Red Devils have picked themselves up to record three straight wins.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Leicester City. That result made it two consecutive clean sheets for Erik ten Hag’s side while that game was also the first time they have recorded three consecutive wins in the league since the winter of 2022.

Having put to bed their poor early season form, they will now hope they can pick up maximum points from this game and show their supporters how much they have improved since their embarrassing 2-1 loss to Brighton on Matchday one on this ground.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, after a disappointing end to last season have stormed to the top of the league table after five games thanks to a perfect start that has seen them win all of their games.

They come into this tie as the most in-form team in England and a side that a lot of teams do not want to face at the moment given how tough they have proven to beat.

The Gunners have scored 14 times this season while conceding only four times. And so, they will travel to the Northeast confident that they can get a win that will keep them top of the table ahead of a tough run of fixtures that will include the distraction of the UEFA Europa League.

