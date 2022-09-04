Real Valladolid vs Almeria Preview

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: José Zorrilla Date: 5th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Valladolid will look to take maximum points when they host Almería at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla on Monday night.

The hosts are still without a win so far this season having recorded one draw and two losses which sees them occupying a lowly 19th place in the La Liga table.

After three rounds of football, La Pucelle have now conceded eight goals and scored just one, a stat that would surely give any manager a major concern.

Real Valladolid were relegated to the second tier in the 2020-2021 season under the management of Sergio Gonzalez, but Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario who is the owner of the club brought in Jose Pacheta to help steer the team back into Spain’s top tier division. The Spaniard delivered on his first attempt finishing second to earn promotion.

He will now look to overcome a team who beat them to the title last season, a feat which they failed to achieve in two attempts last season.

Jose Pacheta can look to his familiarity and experience playing Almeria as motivation going into the encounter and it will be up to him to prepare his boys as they seek to secure their first top-flight victory of the season and get one over an Almería team that is doing fairly better than their counterparts having gained promotion to the top-flight last season.

The visitors finally returned to the Spanish top flight after seven seasons. They have enjoyed a decent start to the league having taken four points from their opening games (W1, D1, L2).

The Andalusia-based club have so far played the same kind of ambitious football which won them the La Liga B title last season with a 2-1 win against Sevilla the most recent of those results. Goals from Largie Ramazani and Umar Sadiq earned a comeback victory over Julen Lopetegui’s men, but head coach Joan Rubió will have to do without the services of the Nigerian Striker who has since moved on to Real Sociedad.

Despite the loss of the Nigerian striker who was their top scorer last season, Rubió will feel fairly confident about getting all three points against an all too familiar enemy.

