Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 6th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their quest for the Champions League title when they welcome Juventus to the Parc des Princes this Tuesday.

The hosts have got off to a flyer since the beginning of the season with six wins in seven competitive games so far.

They have scored 28 times and conceded just four goals this term with six of their last seven games seeing them score 3+ goals.

They come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Nantes. That win took their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 competitive games (W12, D4).

And so, they come into this game against Maximiliano Allegri’s side as the favourites for a win. However, their record against Italian teams could pose an inhibition. Christophe Galtier’s side have just three wins in 21 meetings against Italian teams (L9, D9) while they have also failed to win against Juventus in nine previous attempts (W6, D3).

Meanwhile, Juve will be looking to continue their impressive record against PSG when they travel to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The visitors come into this tie in worse form than PSG despite being unbeaten in their opening five league games (W2, D3).

Juve are also winless in their last four away games (D2, L2) and will have to be in their best shape to get the needed result against Lionel Messi and co.

However, given they are unbeaten in ten of their last 13 away trips in the UCL (W7, D3) while scoring at least twice in their last four UCL opening away group games (W3, D1), they will fancy their chances of getting the desired win in this game.