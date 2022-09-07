Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Preview

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 8th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will begin their 2022-23 UEFA Europa League campaign this Thursday with a crunch clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

After a poor start to the season, the Red Devils have turned their season around with four consecutive wins in the league to move them into the Premier League top five, three points off leaders Arsenal who tasted a dose of their resurgent venom early this week.

They will come into this tie looking to make it five wins in five games when they welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford this Thursday.

Having turned around his poor start to his managerial career at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag will hope to repeat his recent success at home on the international front when they take on Real Sociedad.

The visitors will look to put their disappointing start to the new season behind them when they travel to Old Trafford on Thursday. Alguacil Imanol and his boys have not had the best of starts to the La Liga season winning just two out of the five games they have played so far. But they come into this game off the back of a spirited 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

However, the Spanish side recently lost their star striker to the Premier League’s pulling might, with Saudi-owned Newcastle United stumping out a club-record fee to sign the Swedish star.

It is expected that new signing Umar Sadiq who came off the bench to score the equaliser against Diego Simeone’s men will be able to continue his bright start to his Real Sociedad career.