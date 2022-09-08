Girona vs Real Valladolid Preview

Girona vs Real Valladolid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi Date: 9th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Sociedad return to La Liga action this Friday when the travel to the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona in the fifth round of the La Liga season. The struggling hosts who are looking to go two games unbeaten for the first time this season come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Having already narrowly lost to Celta Vigo (1-0) and Valencia (1-0), the result against Mallorca took their points tally for the season to four points for the year. And so, manager Míchel was relieved to have secured a point in that game, calling the game “a very good game” on his team’s part having seen his side fail to get points despite their hard work against both Valencia and Celta. They will go into this game looking to secure a win however even a point will be considered a fair result given that Girona finished 13 points behind Valladolid in last season’s Segunda División. For Real Valladolid, this game is all about recording two wins in two games after they recorded a 1-0 win over Almeria last time out. The visitors beagn the season with two losses and a draw but celebrated gaining three points on Monday courtesy of a late goal by new signing Shon Weissman. And so, they come into this tie sitting on four points but closer to the relegation zone than their hosts given a poorer goal difference as they have conceded eight goals and scored four times. Having been relegated in 2020/21 despite losing just eight of their 19 away fixtures (W2, D9), they will look to record a better away record this year as they seek to keep their place in the top-flight. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
