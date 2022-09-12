Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Preview

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 13th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich and Barcelona will renew their rivalry this Tuesday when both sides meet at the Allianz Arena for the second group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

The Bavarians opened their UCL account this season with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the first round. A Leroy Sane goal and an own goal from D’Ambrosio ensured that the Germans took all three points in this tough group and kept pace with Xavi’s men at the top.

However, they could not replicate their Champions League result in their domestic league as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stuttgart in round six of the German Bundesliga.

Their draw with Stuttgart means that Julian Nagelsmann’s men are winless in their last two league games and head into this crunch tie with less momentum than Xavi’s team.

Munich hold a good record against Barcelona having beaten them over both legs in last season’s Champions League group stages, as well as their famous 8-2 rout back in 2020.

However, they lost a vital member of the team who dominated Barcelona in recent times in the person of Robert Lewandowski who moved to the Catalan side this summer. And so with the Polish marksman now representing the Blaugrana, it is yet to be seen how Nagelsmann will stop his former player who knows the team too well.

Xavi’s men also come into this game in great form both domestically and internationally, with five wins in their last five games in all competitions.

The La Liga giants have scored a whopping 20 goals in their last five matches, with five of those goals coming in the game against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League last week.

A hat-trick from Lewandowski and further strikes from Franck Kessié and Ferran Torres ensured that Xavi’s men started their Champions League campaign on a strong note.

The Spanish coach knows too well the importance of this fixture and will be expecting a solid performance from his boys when they travel to the Allianz Arena.