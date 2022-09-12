Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Preview

Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 13th September 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Ajax to Anfield on Tuesday for the second round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their miserable start to the season last week when they were utterly demolished by Napoli in their opening game of the Champions League campaign.

In a shocking display at the Maradona Stadium in Naples, Luciano Spalletti’s team ran riot against the Reds team in a manner typical of what Liverpool are expected to play on their day. The Serie A side outplayed their opponents in all areas and caused seasoned defenders Joe Gomez and Van Dijk all sorts of problems repeatedly.

That loss was Liverpool’s second loss of a poor season and extended the Reds’ winless streak to two games following their goalless draw with Everton in their last Premier League outing. With the EPL brought to a halt, it may well be a blessing in disguise for Klopp as his team have had more time to rest and train to correct the mistakes that have plagued them this season.

They will now hope that their extended period of rest and training will help them overcome an Ajax side that is flying under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

The Dutch champions come into this encounter in imperious form having won all of their last seven games.

Schreuder picked up right from where Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag left the Eredivisie champions and has started his tenure with a bang.

His boys secured a 4-0 win over Rangers in round one of the UCL group games last week to go top of Group A. They followed up that win with another dominant win over VV Heerenveen last weekend taking them top of the Eredivisie table.

Such form and the fact that they have plundered 25 goals in all competitions means that they come into this side fancied to get a result. They boast a better goal difference than four of the leading teams in Europe’s top five leagues excluding PSG and such attacking impetus will only reinforce the hopes of head coach Alfred Schreuder when he takes his team to Anfield.